James Joseph Loran

James Joseph Loran, 80, of Missoula, passed away on March 31, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital.

He was born April 19, 1942, in Missoula to Elizabeth (Lindsay) Loran and Sebastian Joseph Loran. As a young man he lived with his family in Missoula and was educated in Missoula Catholic schools. Jim graduated from Loyola High School in 1961. He then went on to attend Carroll College where he played football. He finished his bachelor's degree at the University of Montana with a degree in Business. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon coming home from the war, he joined the Peace Corps.

Jim was an accountant by profession. He worked for drilling companies in the oilfields in Alaska, and Texas. Jim also invested in real estate. He owned and ran Loran's Clearwater Inn which was a bar, café, and motel at Clearwater Junction in Greenough, Montana for 20 years. He was known fondly as Looney.

Jim was married two times.

His first marriage was to Susan Marie Minter in 1981. Susan and Jim welcomed Jim's daughter and only child Cynthia Ann, or “Cindy” as Jim affectionately called her, in November 1982.

On March 25, 2011, he married Janet Hockert Shepherd of Gillette, Wyoming. They resided in Missoula until his death. They shared a passion for travel. They travelled to Italy, Israel, China, Ecuador, and Vietnam. In addition, they travelled all over the United States. One summer they drove to Bar Harbor, Maine and back.

Jim adored his daughter and grandchildren and was very close to them. During Cindy's childhood the father-daughter pair traveled parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada visiting National and State Parks, attractions, amusement parks, landmarks, museums, etc. Jim continued that tradition with his grandchildren traveling parts of the United States with them visiting similar places. Jim, his daughter, and grandchildren loved to spend birthdays, holidays, and summer vacations together. They would take turns visiting each other on different occasions and sometimes travel on adventures together. Family was everything to Jim. He was present at the birth of almost every grandchild or very soon after. His grandchildren were his joy.

For twenty-seven years he served as a Tax-Aide for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. He was one person who actually looked forward to tax season.

Jim was a very devoted Catholic. God was at the center of his life. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish at the time of his death. He completed the Spiritual Exercises in Everyday Life (SEEL) program and was a spiritual director.

Jim was known for his personal frugality but was very generous with others. Jim contributed to numerous charities over the years.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Lindsay) Loran and Sebastian Joseph Loran, his sister Kathleen McCarvel and his brother, Pat Loran. He is survived by his wife, Janet Loran, his daughter, Cynthia Loran Cisneros and husband Javier of Alvin, TX, his brothers: Bob Loran of Walla Walla, WA, John Loran and wife Chiko of Missoula, Joe Loran of Conrad, MT; his sisters, Liz Van Nice of Missoula, and Tricia Loran of Missoula; his grandchildren: Sebastian, Silvester, Steel, Sage and Valencia, his step grandchildren Sienna and William and numerous nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, on Wednesday, April 12, the public will be welcomed from 5-7 p.m. The Vigil-Rosary will be at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am St. Francis Xavier, 420 West Pine Street. Burial will be at 12 Noon at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery 1911 Tower St.

If you wish to donate to a charity in Jim's name, please consider Catholic Charities. www.catholiccharitiesusa.org

Condolences may be left at Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.