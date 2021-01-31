James Joseph Sullivan

Jim was a staunch Democrat and believed strongly in fighting for the rights and supporting those who lived on the fringe of society. He readily engaged in discussion about fighting for the rights of others and his inherent compassion and love shone through so easily and brightly. This was never more true than when discussing the rights of his beloved and adored children, Shay Kieran and Jasmin Baoqian. They were the loves of his life and are left having heard him express his love for them on a regular basis. He was not afraid to share his tears, joy and adoration for and with them when he could. He held them close to his heart and deeply appreciated each of them for who they are as individuals. They will continue to benefit from the lessons he taught them and will carry him always in their hearts.