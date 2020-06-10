James Kent Parker

As the Mental Health Center grew, he became the Director of Children’s services at the current location on Wyoming Street. There he tirelessly worked to develop mental health programs in schools from only three programs to 50 by the time he retired in 2019. He supervised the growth of children’s case management services as well as children’s psychiatric services, providing needed psychiatric care for children and families. He was a strong advocate for children’s needs in Montana and testified frequently at the legislature in Helena, regarding the promotion and maintenance of those services. He often invited the families of children in need to accompany him to Helena to tell their stories to the legislature as well.