James L. Hagemeier

James L. Hagemeier, an adventurous spirit who found his life's purpose in the mountains of the West, died Friday, April 23, 2021, in Missoula, Montana with his wife and children at his side.

Born on November 26, 1937 in Burlington, Iowa, along the Mississippi River, young Jim spent his days roaming the forests. He learned to trap small animals and fished from banks and boats. During the summers, his parents sent him to work on one of his numerous uncles' farms.

While a landscape architecture major at Iowa State University, he attended a meeting with a U.S. Forest Service recruiter that changed his life. Jim went west to be a summer firefighter. As a handy, outdoorsy kid who could wield an axe, Jim was soon plucked from the ranks to become a smokejumper, stationed in Missoula in 1957 and 1958.

Jim then became among the first landscape architects hired by the Forest Service. It sparked a much-loved career that spanned more than three decades over five states.