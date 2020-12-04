James Leslie McCrossin

As one person wrote regarding his passing: I never met a man who was so strong, so supportive and so confident about being successful. Your Dad has an ability to look deep into people and see the un-tapped talent and he had a calming voice to influence a person to “Step Up” and live their fullest potential. God’s gift to people was sending Jim into their lives, even if it was for five minutes. We have all been blessed to know him.

Dad enjoyed teaching but his real passion was family, farming and fishing. He could raise crops in areas that no one else could or catch a steelhead where others had tried for hours. Dad raised food in his garden to give away to those in need and has taught countless number of people how to fish for steelhead. He enjoyed helping others, and would often visit with his family through a game of cribbage. One of his most revered sayings, "Keep a smile on your face and a song in your heart."

Graveside services will be held for immediate family members at Hamilton Riverside Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

The family requests any memorials be sent to a charity of choice or your local food bank. Dad had planned to raise an even bigger garden in 2021 so that he could donate produce to the local food bank. Please help us honor his legacy. Condolences can be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com or in writing to mccrossinj@yahoo.com