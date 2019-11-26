MISSOULA — James M. Dyke, 85, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at home. He was born on Oct. 12, 1934 in Soddy, Tennessee, to Hayden & Bessie Ward Dyke. The family moved to St. Ignatius in 1948. On June 6, 1953 he married Betty A. Warren in Plains.
Survivors include his wife Betty of 66 years, one son James Jr. of Missoula, one daughter Cheryl (Mark) Peralta of Missoula, three grandchildren, Alicia Thomas and Bradley Thomas both of Missoula and Brittany Peralta of Stevensville. Five great-grandchildren, Malikai and Maverick Thomas, Huntley Toering of Missoula, Robyn and Kendyl Peralta of Stevensville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his one brother, Hayden Dyke Jr., and one son, William D. Dyke.
At his request no services are planned and cremation has taken place.