Hamilton – James M. Santos, 73, of Hamilton arrived at his forever home on May 17, 2023 after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at Riverview Cemetery with a reception following in the Daly-Leach Chapel Community Room. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.