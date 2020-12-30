DIXON - James McDonald, 61, passed away from multiple health conditions at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center on Dec. 23, 2020, in Missoula. A member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Jimmy was born Feb. 27, 1959, to Francis and Julia McDonald in St. Ignatius.

Attending schools in the St. Ignatius and Dixon area he eventually made it to boarding school in Salem, Oregon, graduating at Chemuwa Indian School in 1977. While attending Salish Kootenai College he earned a certificate in heavy equipment operations and building trades.

Jimmy mostly worked in the great outdoors. He worked in the Flathead post and pole yard in Dixon Agency, and for the tribal forestry program, he cut posts and poles, firewood and Christmas trees. He also did some thinning and planting trees. He worked for division of fire as a camp crew personnel. While working construction, he helped with the repairing of the dam at McDonald Lake and helped build the tribal nursery with DOF.

He will be well remembered by his silly antics and making everyone laugh. Jim impacted all of our lives in one way or another. He was especially fond of all his nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Francis and Julia McDonald, Brother Francis Jr. (Fuss), sisters Donna Granrud and Judy Matt.