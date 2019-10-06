MISSOULA — J. Michael “Mike” Byrne, 72, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Community Medical Center with his wife and son by his side.
Mike was born on May 26, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James and Maxine Hurley Byrne. He attended elementary school in Ohio, and high school in Toronto and Chicago. Mike graduated from the UM Business School in 1972. He loved the University and supported the Grizzlies for many years. In 1967 he married Anita Lynn Graves in Roundup. They finished University together and remained in Missoula where Mike worked as a real estate broker for Home Realty and later Associated Agency.
In 1995 Anita finally convinced Mike that he would enjoy a trip to Hawaii and they continued their annual visits to Maui for over 20 years. Summers were spent on Flathead Lake with family and friends. Mike was a superb cook and loved to prepare elaborate meals. He was also the consummate handyman who could fix or construct absolutely anything.
Survivors include his wife, Anita, Missoula; son, Christopher, Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Timothy (Moraine), Arvada, Colorado, and Dennis (Clare), Tucson, Arizona; as well as six nieces and nephews. His parents and one brother, Patrick, predeceased him.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Donations in Mike's name may be made to the Grizzly Scholarship Association.
