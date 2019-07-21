LAS VEGAS — On Sunday, May 26, James (Jim) Monroe Guse passed away at age 76, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim was born June 29, 1941, in Columbus to Monroe and Lillian (Enger) Guse. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and all around outdoorsman.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan, son Shannon (Doris) Guse, stepson Otto (Leah) Dick, stepson Eric Dick; two sisters, Darlene Burgess and Claire Robbins. Any day was a good day for Jim if he got to spend it with his grandchildren, Colby Guse, Leah Guse, Hannah Hodgson-Dick, Jacob Hodgson-Dick and Olive Samuels-Dick.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Lewis and Clark Park in Stevensville at 12 noon. Please come, bring a lawn chair and share memories and stories of Jim. Lunch will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Lee Metcalf Wildlife Preserve in Stevensville, MT.