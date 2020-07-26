× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BIGFORK — James Morgan Scott, age 76, died on July 22, 2020 from complications of dementia. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, in 1944 and died in Bigfork. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and sister (Clara Louise Oberrauch, 2008: Ernest Morgan Scott, 1960; and Sally Joy Scott, 1982).

Jim taught Latin and Greek at the University of Montana in the Modern and Classical Languages department from 1984 until 2010.

Jim is survived by his wife Anita Banning Otten Scott of Bigfork, and his son Christian Hughes Scott and his wife Sacha Regina Panarella Scott, and his grandchildren Daniela Lucia Scott and Domenico James Scott, all of Portland, Oregon.

A funeral mass was held at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Bigfork on Friday, July 24, 2020. Gifts may be sent to Bigfork Food Bank and Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River, Michigan.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home, Kalispell.

