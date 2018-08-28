MISSOULA — James O’Malley Tingle died on Aug. 21, 2018 at The Springs in Missoula.
He was born June 12, 1928 in New York City, the son of Jeff and Mercedes Tingle. They moved to Billings when Jim was just a baby. He graduated from Billings High School.
He then came to Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana and got his law degree here. After law school he joined the United Stated Air Force.
After the Air Force he received a Fellowship to the University of Michigan where he got his SJD degree,
After several years with Shell Oil Company in New York City he decided to venture to the West Coast where he joined and became a partner at Pillsbury Madison and Sutro law firm. He remained there until retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Spankie (Ida), her son Kurt B, Owens. His sister Rebecca and her two children, Mary Brooks Keating and Dr. James O’Malley Keating and his two daughters Nico and Amber.
Jim was a great movie Buff and a lover of traditional Jazz. He spent hours listening to greats like Jack Teagarden on trombone, Louie Armstrong on his trumpet. His favorite vocalists were Bing Crosby and Billie Holiday.
Jim was very fond of Cats, large and small. He volunteered at the San Francisco SPCA as a Cat Behaviorist. He also visited the San Francisco Zoo often to see the big cats.
His family wishes to thank the staff at The Springs Memory Care unit for their excellent care. A special thanks to care givers Kurt B. Owens and Jennifer Nickisch.