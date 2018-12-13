SEELEY LAKE — James P. "Jim" Reilly, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Northwood, North Dakota, to William A. Reilly Sr. and Ellen Reilly. He married Florence E. Hauge on Oct. 11, 1947, and they were happily married for 68 years. They were blessed with three children, Mary, Teresa and Timothy.
Jim worked 33 years in the wholesale bread business in Grafton, Grand Forks, and Bismark, North Dakota, Ogden, Utah, Havre, Billings and Missoula. The family moved often, following Jim's career, but settled in Missoula, where Jim and Florence lived for over 40 years. After retiring from the bread business, Jim worked for over 26 years at Montana Ace in Tremper's shopping center, retiring from there in 2017, at the age of 89.
He was deeply involved in Christ the King Parish, where his fellow parishioners were like a second family. Jim will forever be remembered for his humor, compassion, smooth dance moves and the ability to fix anything.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, wife Florence, brothers Bill and Tom and sister Arde. He is survived by daughters Mary Smith (Terry) and Teresa Friede (Bruce), and son Timothy Reilly (Roxanna); five granddaughters, two grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Jim also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Jim's family extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Mike Caldwell and Partners in Home Care Hospice for their gentle care and assistance.
A Memorial Mass for Jim will be Monday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1400 Gerald Ave., Missoula, MT. A light luncheon will follow. The Rev. Jeff Fleming will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Christ the King Church or the charity of your choice.
Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.