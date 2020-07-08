× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — James Patrick Francisco, 85, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020.

Jim was born on March 17, 1935 in Price, Utah. He attended Notre Dame high school, then joined the US Navy. After four years of active service, he was honorably discharged as 3rd Class Petty Officer and has received Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Jim graduated from Utah State University and went to work as an accountant for Montana Power Company. He met and married Joan Knapp Francisco of Bozeman. They were happily married for 55 years.

Jim enjoyed many hobbies including golf, riding his Harley Davidson, playing guitar, camping and fishing with family and friends. Jim was a lifetime faithful parishioner of the Catholic Church. He was a hospice volunteer for 12 years and member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.

Jim is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Shelley, son Michael (Cristina), grandkids Nathaniel, Emily, Jocelyn and Patrick, sister Bonnie and cousins Alice Marie, Jolene, Frank and Lisa.