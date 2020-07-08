MISSOULA — James Patrick Francisco, 85, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020.
Jim was born on March 17, 1935 in Price, Utah. He attended Notre Dame high school, then joined the US Navy. After four years of active service, he was honorably discharged as 3rd Class Petty Officer and has received Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Jim graduated from Utah State University and went to work as an accountant for Montana Power Company. He met and married Joan Knapp Francisco of Bozeman. They were happily married for 55 years.
Jim enjoyed many hobbies including golf, riding his Harley Davidson, playing guitar, camping and fishing with family and friends. Jim was a lifetime faithful parishioner of the Catholic Church. He was a hospice volunteer for 12 years and member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Jim is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Shelley, son Michael (Cristina), grandkids Nathaniel, Emily, Jocelyn and Patrick, sister Bonnie and cousins Alice Marie, Jolene, Frank and Lisa.
Mass of Ressurection will be held on July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St, it will be followed by internment with military honors at 1 p.m. at Missoula Veteran’s Cemetery at 1911 Tower St.. If you would like to attend we kindly recommend adhering to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining a six feet social distance.
Jim will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. To send condolences please visit: gardencityfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.