MISSOULA — James Patrick Francisco, 85, passed away peacefully at home. Jim was born in 1935 in Price, Utah. He attended Norte Dame high school then joined the U.S. Navy. After four years of active service, he was honorably discharged as 3rd Class Petty Officer. Jim graduated from Utah State University and went to work as an accountant for Montana Power Company. He met and married Joan Knapp Francisco of Bozeman. They were happily married for 55 years.