MISSOULA — James Patrick Francisco, 85, passed away peacefully at home. Jim was born in 1935 in Price, Utah. He attended Norte Dame high school then joined the U.S. Navy. After four years of active service, he was honorably discharged as 3rd Class Petty Officer. Jim graduated from Utah State University and went to work as an accountant for Montana Power Company. He met and married Joan Knapp Francisco of Bozeman. They were happily married for 55 years.
Jim enjoyed many hobbies including golf, riding his Harley Davidson, playing guitar, camping and fishing with family and friends. He was a Hospice volunteer for 12 years. Jim was a lifetime, faithful parishioner of the Catholic Church. Member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Jim is survived by his wife Joan; daughter Shelley (Tom), Nathaniel, Emily, Jocelyn; son Michael (Cristina), Patrick; sister Bonnie.
Celebration of Life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please share remembrances to Missoula Aging Services.
