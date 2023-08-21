James Peter Calcaterra

James Peter Calcaterra, 83, was born on March 11, 1940 in Butte, Montana. He died on August 12, 2023 in Missoula, Montana after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Jim was a kindhearted, loving and generous man of faith. He was born and grew up in Butte, Montana and was extremely proud of his Butte heritage. He was a 1958 graduate of Butte High School. In 1963, he married Patricia Ann Morgan and, shortly thereafter, moved to Missoula, Montana, where he would live out the rest of his days. They had two children, Daniel James (deceased) and Ted Patrick Calcaterra. In August 1992, he married Harriet Rosemary Lang and together they shared a strong faith in God and a very loving marriage. He was a dedicated, loving, and generous father and stepfather to his sons Dan and Ted and Harriet's two daughters, Kadi and Chrissy!

Jim worked at the Forest Service Material Testing Lab in Missoula for over 35 years. He was a dedicated member of the Lolo Community Church for over 30 years serving as a church trustee and elder, positions he was extremely proud of. The Calcaterra house was always a "buzz" with visiting guests and family, bible study, piano lessons, and Jim cooking with the distinctive smell of garlic in the air. He loved Montana and was an avid outdoorsmen, hunting and fishing whenever he could. His favorite fishing holes were Rock Creek and on the Big Hole River. He loved hunting in the Ruby Mountain range and Humbug Spires South of Butte. On his fishing and hunting trips, Jim was usually accompanied by one of his sons and, more often, with his lifelong childhood best friend of 78 years, Bill Booth of Butte, Montana.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Phyllis Catherine Ruffato Calcaterra and Peperino (Pep) Calcaterra, his brother Robert John Calcaterra, and son, Danial James Calcaterra.

He was survived by half sister, Joan(Bill) Filpula of Butte, Montana; son, Ted(Kari) Calcaterra of Missoula, Montana; step daughters, Kadi Cole of West Palm Beach, Florida and Chrissy (Brandon) Mack of Spokane Valley, Washington, Michelle Calcaterra of Forest Grove, OR; grandchildren Kasandra(Cory) Thill of Missoula, MT, Brittany Calcaterra of Kalispell, MT, Natalie Robinson of Hillsboro, OR, Benjamin Mack of Ellensburg, WA, Annie Mack of Spokane Valley, WA, Ryan Mack of Spokane Valley, WA, and Ethan Cole of West Palm Beach, FL; also, several great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Lolo Community Church located at 11897 Lewis and Clark Drive, Lolo, Montana. Service time will be 1pm with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to make a donation to Lolo Community Church.