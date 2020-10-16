James "Pinkie" McCann

MISSOULA — James learned how to fly on Aug. 24, 2020.

He is survived by his children Travis McCann (Missoula), Niqolas McCann (Missoula now Washington), Savaja McCann (Washington), his mother Gina Wolfe (Missoula spouse Russ), his sisters Ashley McCann (Missoula spouse Aaron, daughter Zoey), Alicia Murphy (Connecticutt daughters Angelina and Temprance). His grandfather Donald Lester (North Carolina spouse Sharon), many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Trudy Vosch (Missoula), his great grandparents Truman Joyner and Elizabeth Peggy Joyner (North Carolina) who were all there to meet him on the other side.

James was born in West Valley, Utah and had previously lived in California, Oregon and lastly Montana, but he loved Oregon the most and always had a desire to one day return there. His tragic passing was one of surprise and much heartache. He received his GED after attending Big Sky High School and went on to study at DHS/FEMA Emergency Mgmt Institute and work as a level 2 D.A.E. Homeland Security/FEMA personnel. He started his cooking career at the age of 15 in Missoula.