MISSOULA — On March 13, 2019 James R. Maloney, 92, passed away in Missoula at his home to join his Heavenly Father and his beloved wife where he can now walk and be free from earthly pain.
He was born in Missoula on Jan. 28, 1927, to Joseph Maloney and Adelia Allen. He was the oldest of seven children.
In 1945 he joined the Army during World War II at the age of 18. He was with the first group of soldiers sent into Japan. He worked at the Japanese Diet Building in the office where General MacArthur was stationed. He returned home after two years of service with an Honorable discharge to help with the Maloney family grocery store in the Rattlesnake.
During his early years he attended Prescott and St. Francis Schools. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1945. He was a member of the thespians during high school which he enjoyed. I remember him telling stories about his experience. The one I remember the most is when he fell into the orchestra pit and broke his arm.
James finished his education at the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked at the Florence Hotel for several years where he met his future wife MaryJo. He later worked at the old Missoula Mercantile.
On Jan. 16, 1960, he married MaryJo Regenos. They had one daughter Debbie Jo in 1962.
My dad was one of the gentlest and kindest people I ever met. I was truly blessed to have such a great dad. He was a very faithful man whom always attended church every Sunday until his health kept him from going. He was the treasurer of the First Christian Church for many years. When I was growing up my dad was always busy in the yard gardening. We spent many hours together just talking and enjoying spending time with each other. Dad, I will miss you very much but I am happy that you are now pain free and you have been reunited with my mom. I love you and I will see you again someday.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Adelia, brother John Michael (Mickey), Marjorie (John) Wordal and his wife MaryJo in 2006. He is survived by his brothers Joe (MaryKatherine) and Jerome (Judy), his sisters Martha Pavlat and Babe (Mike) Marbut, his daughter Debbie Jo Meeks, grandchildren Raymond and Anthony Meeks, Jennifer (Justin) Walker and great-granddaughter Arya Grace Walker. He dearly loved all of his grandchildren and they brightened his days. His great-granddaughter brought a big smile to his face.
I want to say a special thanks to Markie Furr for her support of Anthony and Kristin Frught for her support of Raymond and all of my coworkers for their support. I also want to thank Marty Meeks for taking care of my father for the last year which allowed my dad to stay in his home where he wanted to be. I am forever grateful for his care. I could not have kept him home without your help. I know my dad really appreciated it.
I also want to thank Partners Home Health and Hospice for their care of my dad in his final years.
A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church on Russell at 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, officiated by Alan Hilberg and Dan Dixson followed by a reception. A graveside service will be held at the Missoula City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com.