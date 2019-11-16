MISSOULA — James R. Rupp passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on of Nov. 11 2019. He was married to his wife Vinette, for 49 wonderful years. He was the father to five children, Holly, Kristine, Charlie, Bill and Mary. Jim was grandpa to 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He had three siblings Ernest, Sally and Mary. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved playing pool. One of his favorite things was going on adventures with his son Charlie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and some of his most dear friends, Jesse, Tammy and Richard. He will be missed and remembered by all. He will live on in our hearts. Condolences can be sent to 1839 Sherwood St. #26, Missoula, MT 59802.
