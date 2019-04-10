MISSOULA — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Rueben “JR” Grant, of Missoula, on April 8, 2019, at the age of 39. JR was born in Seattle on Nov. 4, 1979, to Keith and Pat Kinzle Grant. He attended Hellgate Elementary, Big Sky High School and MSU Northern.
JR enjoyed snowboarding, golfing, electronics and working in the family custom cabinet business. The proudest moment of his life was when he became a father.
JR is preceded in death by grandparents James and Thelma Grant and Betty Lou Kinzle. He is survived by his parents, son Keith B. Grant, grandfather Rueben Kinzle, uncles and aunts Don Kinzle, J. Dale and Patti Grant, GK and Atma Khalsa and cousins Satshabad and Prithipal Khalsa and Karen Grant.
We would like to thank all JR’s friends who supported him during his long battle with cancer. The family would like to thank Providence St. Patrick Cancer Center and Partners in Health Care for the incredible care he received.
A memorial service will be on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. Casual attire is preferred.