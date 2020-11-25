MISSOULA - Roy James ‘Sonny’ Andrews passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula at the age of 87.

Sonny started his lifelong pursuit of adventure on April 3, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. Son to Ollie and Roy Andrews and joining sisters Rosalie and Betty. Shortly after his birth, they moved to Missoula and added Howard, Harold, Kenny, Bob and baby sister Sharon to the family. After finishing school and a short stint in the Navy, Sonny met Carol ‘Jean’ White and the two married on July 27, 1963. The couple enjoyed spending time snowmobiling in Cooke City and exploring the vast tundras of Alaska and Canada. In 1969, they completed their family with the addition of their son Derek Shane Andrews.

For most of his days, Sonny worked at All American Bumper and Plating. In his retirement he worked as a delivery ‘assistant’ and ‘co-pilot’ for his best bud Bruce in the magazine industry. Sonny enjoyed backpacking, hiking, photography, custom frame making, family road trips, and vacations. He was most content hiking the Beartooth Mountains with dear friends Vicki and Bill or taking a day trip to the Bob Marshall on his trusted bike. Sonny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.