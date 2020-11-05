SUPERIOR — James Stanislaus Warnken, 87, died unexpectedly Oct. 26, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1933, in Superior, the son of Theodore H. Warnken and Loretta Rose Bouchard.

James, Big Jim, or Jimmy graduated from Superior High School Class of 1953. Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany where he served three years before returning to his hometown of Superior to manage the family ranch until his death. Jimmy proudly served as a Mineral County Commissioner for 17 years from 1989 to 2006.

Jim was passionate about his family and the Warnken Ranch. He lived his days to serve those he loved and he passed away doing just that. Against all odds he taught himself to drive so he could rake hay with a van built by his brothers, and surpassed the life expectancy he was given due to serious injuries rendered from a car crash in 1957. A person to show the true definitions of perseverance and grit.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Gerald, Dwight, and Richard. Surviving are his siblings Patricia Brockway, Clifford Warnken, Rosemary Semanko, Frances Parker, Donald Warnken, Susan Henderson and many nieces and nephews.