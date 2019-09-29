LAS VEGAS, Nevada - James M. Taylor passed away on July 18, 2019 from a rare neurological disease. He is survived by his wife Lisa of 31 years, his daughter Dani McKean (son in law Alan), grandson Waylan, and son Jared Taylor (daughter in law Kayla).
You have free articles remaining.
Jim loved his family, fishing, hunting, his Montana heritage and a beer with his buddies. (Sometimes not necessarily in that order.) He graduated in Business from the University of Montana & was active in the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Donations can be made in Jim's honor to The Sigma Nu Educational Foundation : sigmanu.org/educational-foundation/ways-to-give/donate-now
To plant a tree in memory of James Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.