James Thomas Tackes “Jim”, 91, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Tuesday, May 9th 2023. A Vigil Service will be held in Missoula on May 30th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ the King Parish. A Mass of Resurrection will be held the following day, May 31st2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Parish. Please visit the Garden City Funeral Home website for full obituary: www.gardencityfh.com.