James W. "Bill" Ralston

Dad was also an accomplished horseman and team-roper, winning many buckles and a saddle. He was an avid fly-fisherman and prospector.

Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was well liked and respected by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by all. Dad loved the Lord and purposed in his heart to read his Bible every day of his life.

"But I do not want you to be ignorant brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. Therefore comfort one another with these words." 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14; 18

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Jarrod Ralston. Dad is survived by his wife Ardis; son, Steve Ralston and wife Kelly of Darby; daughter, Julie Lovig of Reno, NV; son, Scott Ralston and wife Julie of Hamilton; his sister, Nancy Hebnes of Philipsburg; and his sister, Judy Lemmer of Turah.