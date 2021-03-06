James W. Hill
20 year Air Force Veteran, and 26 years in the Trucking and Logging Business. Husband of wife Shirley of 65 years.Two sons James R. and wife Ruth (Werner) Hill, and William R. and wife Trudi (Huyser) Hill. Grandsons Dustin and wife Molly (Martin) Hill Children Pepper Ann and Dexter. Chase Hill Missoula and Charlie Hill of Missoula and Alaska.
Survived by brother Vern Swanson Springville UT Sisters Barbara Lane Medford OR, Cherry Robertson Central Point, OR.
Laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Mausoleum with Military Honors of Flag Folding and Taps played by Malstrom Air Force Personal