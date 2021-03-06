 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James W Hill

James W Hill

{{featured_button_text}}
James W Hill

James W. Hill

20 year Air Force Veteran, and 26 years in the Trucking and Logging Business. Husband of wife Shirley of 65 years.Two sons James R. and wife Ruth (Werner) Hill, and William R. and wife Trudi (Huyser) Hill. Grandsons Dustin and wife Molly (Martin) Hill Children Pepper Ann and Dexter. Chase Hill Missoula and Charlie Hill of Missoula and Alaska.

Survived by brother Vern Swanson Springville UT Sisters Barbara Lane Medford OR, Cherry Robertson Central Point, OR.

Laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Mausoleum with Military Honors of Flag Folding and Taps played by Malstrom Air Force Personal

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News