LOLO — James Walter Seaver, Sr., 86, of Lolo, loving husband of the past seven years to Sharon V. Seaver, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Clara Seaver of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, wife Carol (2011) , son James W. Seaver, Jr., grandson Craig Fruth, his brother Edward Seaver, and sister Lois Seaver.
He is survived by his children: Jill (David) Heffernan, Joyce (Barry) Barbas, Jackie Fruth, daughter-in-law Tracy Seaver; grandchildren: Cameron Fruth, Stanton Barbas, Allison (Skyeler) Schmidt, James, Dallas, and Makayla Seaver, and one great-grandchild, his brother Glenn (Marilyn) Seaver, and sister Susan Bittner, along with nieces, and nephews.
Jim faithfully served his creator, Jehovah, for 68 years as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was currently a member of the Florence congregation. He had many talents, among them were concrete finishing, carpentry, leather tooling, singing, and was widely known for his buttermilk biscuits and homemade jams. However, when asked, he would say his favorite activity was learning about and teaching others the truths of God’s Word the Bible. He spent 15 years as a full-time minister.
A memorial service will be conducted by Mike McCormick at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 5135 US-93, Florence, MT. A private burial will take place at a future date in Stevensville. A special thank you to the neighbors, Fresenius Kidney Care Missoula staff, and the St. Patrick Hospital staff for their kind care and concern. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.