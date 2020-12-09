MISSOULA — James Warner Carey, 84, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the BeeHive Homes in Missoula.

Jim was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Missoula to the late Warner George and Irene Elizabeth Capps Carey. The family lived in Stevensville and Grantsdale while Jim was growing up. While in High School Jim played football and ran the mile on the track team, he graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954.

Jim had a love of airplanes which started through his father at an early age. He attended Northrup Aviation School in Northrup, California and later joined the U.S. Army. He served several years in the Army including time in Korea where he was medically discharged. Jim’s career was in aviation mechanics where he became an A & P / I A Inspector. He worked for Minuteman Aviation in Missoula from November 1990 through his retirement in March 2010. Even after retirement, Jim continued to work part time on planes.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Carey; parents and longtime friend, Helen Roberts.

Jim is survived by his brother, Ronald G. (Carol) Carey of Orangevale, California; close family friends, David (Ellen) Kittel of Victor and Debra (Scott) Rowland of Missoula.