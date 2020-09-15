× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONNER — James William Howerton, 39, of Conner, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10 at his home in Conner.

James is survived by his mother, Jeniece Howerton Palmer; fathers, Rob Reukauf and Gary Palmer; brother, Jeff Palmer; grandparents, Bill and Verna Molenda; uncles, Earl and Marvin Shewmake, Dennis, Kenneth and Steven Palmer; aunts, Grace Shewmake and Mary Palmer; his daughters, Maisy and Jaden; his cousins and numerous friends as well as his faithful companion Crow Bar.

As we mourn the loss of James we want everyone to know that he faced the adversity of addiction as bravely as possible and if love alone could have saved him, he would still be with us today. He would want his brothers from WATch to know that he loved you and please continue this fight.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a Celebration of Jamie’s life to be held at 5:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Daly-Leach Chapel with Pastor John Yuhas officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.