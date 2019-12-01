MISSOULA — Jamie L. Johnson-Skalsky, 41, of Missoula, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Kalispell Regional Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the MAC (Missoula Alliance Church), with a reception to follow. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
