MISSOULA — Jamie Lee Cooney was born on Feb. 8, 1978 to Cherie and Ted Cooney. She went home on Nov. 24, 2019 after an extremely valiant battle against lung cancer. She braved the storm that came her way with her brilliant smile and courageous attitude. Never giving up…not even at the end. She fought her battle with faith, courage and love. Surrounded by her family, she entered the Kingdom of Heaven.
After her father passed away, and when she turned 18, she was adopted by Denny Fifield. After a marriage or two, she was known as Jamie Lee Cooney Fifield Johnson Skalsky.
She has two amazing boys TJ and Caleb, whom she adored to the moon and back. Those boys were her life. She will be watching them from up above and be their guiding light.
In 2010, she married Tim Skalsky and with his three boys, they became a family of seven. Oh, the adventures they had. Jamie loved camping at Lake Alva and huckleberry picking. There was nothing she loved more than breathing the fresh Montana air. She was always up for an adventure and loved to travel. She was a fabulous baker, amazing cook. She loved to make apple butter and chokecherry syrup with her mom. We will miss her endless laugh and amazing smile.
She attended Meadow Hill Middle School and was a graduate of Sentinel High School and Northwestern Bible College where she earned a degree in History and a Teaching Degree at the University of Montana.
In 2013, she achieved her dream of a lifetime by teaching 5th grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary in a district she loved so much. During her first two years of her cancer battle, just like the warrior she was, she continued teaching. Teaching was her passion and it was with great sadness that she was unable to continue the journey she loved. She leaves behind many amazing students, friends and teachers at Lewis & Clark. She loved that school and the people in it.
She is survived by her faithful companion Tim and their children, Issac, Ethan, Landon, TJ and Caleb, Her mother and father Denny & Cherie Fifield. Her favorite younger sister Michelle, her sister Katie, and stepbrothers Chris and Josh.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she completely adored, Cole, Talan, Griffin, Austin, Ally, Rilyn and Koen.
We love you sweet girl…..to the moon and back.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Federico and the fabulous nurses in the ICU and oncology unit at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Thank you for trying to save our sweet Jamie.
Jamie loved each and every person that crossed her path these last three years. Thank you to all who made her journey a little brighter.
Donations can be made to Jamie’s Army at Parkside Credit Union in Missoula for the continued care of TJ & Caleb.
Please join us as we send her home Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at Missoula Alliance Church with reception to follow.
Come As You Are.