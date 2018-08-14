MISSOULA — Janalee Martin, 54, passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2018 in Missoula. Janalee was born March 23, 1964 in Pocatello, Idaho to David and Joann (Southworth) Loughney.
Mom was a person full of compassion, always sharing her abundance of talents wholeheartedly in the service of those around her. Her musical talents touched so many lives. Janalee’s testimony and the love of her Heavenly Father shone through her example, poetry, voice, and musical artistry. Mom was a natural teacher, both inside and outside the classroom.
She was raised with 10 siblings by two wonderful parents. Many people around Janalee described her as being the best at everything she did. Mom’s joys were being the wife of her greatest love, Thomas Martin, being an amazing mother to her four daughters, and being such an incredible light to her three beautiful grandchildren.
Janalee is survived by her parents, David and JoAnn (Southworth) Loughney, her husband, Thomas Earl Martin, her daughters Dachelle (Lalo) Luna Acosta, Alissa (Eric) McGregor, Kaly (Mike) Stott, Moriah (Sean) Miklovic , her granddaughter Alauna (Eric & Alissa), and grandsons Graiden (Eric & Alissa), Cedar (Dachelle & Lalo). She is also survived by her 10 loving siblings and her large extended family.
Services will be held at LDS Drummond MT Church, Friday, August 17. Viewing at 10 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m.