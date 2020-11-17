HAMILTON — Jane Alice Davidson, 88, of Hamilton, passed into eternity on Nov. 11, 2020, at Discovery Care Centre. Born to Lyman and Luetta (Renner) Stoughton on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1932, her life was destined for love. She was adored by Hugh, her beloved husband of 70 years, her devoted family, and countless friends.
Although Jane was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, she grew up in Claremont, New Hampshire, where she attended Stevens High School. She had aspirations of attending college and majoring in journalism until she met the love of her life on a blind date. Upon graduation, she and Hugh were married in Claremont on July 18, 1950.
Hugh’s career as a football coach took Jane on many adventures from Osborne, Kansas, to Boulder, Colorado, Missoula to Pocatello, Idaho, and eventually back to Montana in 1972, where they settled their family in Hamilton. While Hugh’s work as a professional football scout had him traveling, Jane was mom, homemaker, cheerleader, and counselor to her three daughters. Instilling in them an independent spirit and modeled to them what a loving mother and wife should be. When the girls married, she truly loved her son-in-laws as if they were her own. And when the grandchildren came, she adored and supported each one of them.
Jane was committed to serving the community she loved. She worked for a time at the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, and was very involved at her church. She was a one-time board member of the Daly Hospital Foundation, and longtime volunteer and president of the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she worked in the gift shop, served as a “Pink Lady,” and made countless batches of caramel sauce for the annual fair fundraiser. She also supported many worthy causes as a “Lady Elk” at the Hamilton Elks Lodge.
Jane loved reading and spending time with family and friends, whether playing bridge, going to lunch at a favorite restaurant, attending a play or concert, or watching sports of all kinds. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan, although she was too nervous to watch the games! Jane loved the holidays and never missed a birthday or anniversary — she always gave the perfect card. She had a spunky wit and sense of humor that will be greatly missed.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles. She is survived by husband Hugh, three daughters, Niki and husband Chuck Shonkwiler of Hamilton, Toni and husband Tony Rome of Eagle, Idaho, and Jill and husband Blake Robbins of Apple Valley, California; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother Daniel Stoughton, Old Saybrook, Connecticut; and nieces and nephews on both coasts.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, at Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton, followed immediately by a reception. Private family internment will take place thereafter in Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Daly Hospital Foundation, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840 or mdmh.org.
