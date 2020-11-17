HAMILTON — Jane Alice Davidson, 88, of Hamilton, passed into eternity on Nov. 11, 2020, at Discovery Care Centre. Born to Lyman and Luetta (Renner) Stoughton on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1932, her life was destined for love. She was adored by Hugh, her beloved husband of 70 years, her devoted family, and countless friends.

Although Jane was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, she grew up in Claremont, New Hampshire, where she attended Stevens High School. She had aspirations of attending college and majoring in journalism until she met the love of her life on a blind date. Upon graduation, she and Hugh were married in Claremont on July 18, 1950.

Hugh’s career as a football coach took Jane on many adventures from Osborne, Kansas, to Boulder, Colorado, Missoula to Pocatello, Idaho, and eventually back to Montana in 1972, where they settled their family in Hamilton. While Hugh’s work as a professional football scout had him traveling, Jane was mom, homemaker, cheerleader, and counselor to her three daughters. Instilling in them an independent spirit and modeled to them what a loving mother and wife should be. When the girls married, she truly loved her son-in-laws as if they were her own. And when the grandchildren came, she adored and supported each one of them.