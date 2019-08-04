HELENA — On July 22, 2019, the world lost a creative sculptor, a talented nature artist, an incredible birder, a fanatical puzzler, a dedicated wife, a loving mom and a caring grandma. Born Feb. 20, 1930, Jane Shull Beasley left us at 89 years young.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, former husband Dr. William Shull; parents; siblings and her granddaughter, Sarah Tupper. She is survived by her children, Brad (Kathy) Shull and children Peter and Erin; Scott (Lisa) Shull and children Jeff and Andrew; Brian (Jeannette) Shull and children Daniel and Christine; Sandy Shull; Rick (Peggy) Beasley and children Madison and Graden; Sally (Gordon) Gettel and children Connor, Tyson, and Reagan; and Heather (John) Tupper and children Lena, Francie, and Auggie. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park Ave., Helena, MT 59601. A reception will follow immediately after the service, in the lower level of the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial contribution to: Last Chance Audubon Society PO Box 924, Helena, MT 59624, The Foundation for Animals (MT Wild) PO Box 389 Helena, MT 59624 or donation of choice.