FLORENCE — Jane Stratton Aldrich of Florence died Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 80. She was a beloved mother, aunt, sister, and friend, and died at home in the company of loved ones.

Jane was born in New York City, New York, in 1940 to Amy Durfee Aldrich and Hulbert Stratton Aldrich, preceded in birth three years by her sister Anne. She attended The Brearley School in New York City from 1946-1958 and Sweet Briar College in Virginia from 1958-1962. Jane spent her junior year studying in Paris, France, at the Institute d’Etudes Politiques. She graduated from Sweet Briar College with a degree in Modern European History.

A deep love of horses and the American West brought Jane to Montana. She also lived in California, Wyoming and Arizona. Jane pursued varied vocational interests, including Director of Human Education at the Missoula Humane Society, and tour guide for Arizona Bound Jeep Tours. She was also well-known for her line of Western leather clothing and accessories, which she designed and created. Jane was active in volunteer work for the Bitterroot Humane Society, Missoula’s Wildlife Film Festival and Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, and local pet spay and neuter clinics. She served on the local board of literacy volunteers, was a founding member of Footloose Montana, and served as secretary of the Florence Civic Club.