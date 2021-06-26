Janelle Elizabeth Patterson

MISSOULA - Beloved sister Janelle Elizabeth Patterson, 60, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 6th.

Janelle was born in Missoula to George and Bernice Patterson on December 11th, 1961. The youngest and only girl after a line of sons. She grew up on the family ranch west of town and loved her 4 H animal projects. I think she learned to drive a tractor before anything else. Sometimes a rough life for an only sister but we took care of her.

She graduated from Hellgate High School in 1979 with honors and started her own life as farming was not in her future. Janelle graduated from Drake University with a degree in journalism, got marries and lived in Soccoro, New Mexico and worked as a journalist at a large newspaper.

She had been diagnosed wit a mental illness in her 30s and eventually moved back to Missoula for professional care. Our mother's unwavering devotion and dedication took years finding doctors and meds to cause Janelle's life to be stabilized. Family help and understanding is crucial not just for my sister but for all the unique and special people in our lives. God bless you Janelle.