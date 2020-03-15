Janet Chloe (Heling) Roberts

MISSOULA — Janet Roberts, 94, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at Bee Hive Homes of Missoula. Jan was born on May 20, 1925, to Josephine (Roubal) Heling and Charles Heling in Lindenhurst, Long Island, New York.
Jan attended Black Mountain College in North Carolina in 1943-44 and 1945-47, where she met and married Richard Roberts on Oct. 3, 1947. After a year teaching on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, Jan and Richard raised two children in Absarokee and Columbus. While in Columbus, Jan taught piano and ran her own kindergarten, the first in town. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in reading at Eastern Montana College, where she taught remedial reading courses. Subsequently, Jan was the director of the Head Start program on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, 1965-69, and completed a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education through the University of Montana. From 1969 to 1979, she was the Head Start Training Officer for the state of Montana at the University of Montana, taught early childhood courses and did consulting in child development. She then worked for the city of Superior from 1979 until 1982, when she retired and lived her dream of being close to nature in a log home built by Richard on an old gold-mining claim near Superior.
She is survived by daughter Jo Amy, son Mark and daughter-in-law Monique Roy.
A complete obituary and details regarding a celebration of life planned for later this spring will be posted at brothersmortuary.com.
Donations in Jan’s memory may be made to:
AniMeals
1700 Rankin St.
Missoula, MT 59808
or
Humane Society of Western Montana
PO Box 1059
Missoula, MT 59806
or
Five Valleys Land Trust
120 Hickory Street
Missoula, MT 59801