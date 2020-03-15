Janet Chloe (Heling) Roberts

Jan attended Black Mountain College in North Carolina in 1943-44 and 1945-47, where she met and married Richard Roberts on Oct. 3, 1947. After a year teaching on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, Jan and Richard raised two children in Absarokee and Columbus. While in Columbus, Jan taught piano and ran her own kindergarten, the first in town. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in reading at Eastern Montana College, where she taught remedial reading courses. Subsequently, Jan was the director of the Head Start program on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, 1965-69, and completed a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education through the University of Montana. From 1969 to 1979, she was the Head Start Training Officer for the state of Montana at the University of Montana, taught early childhood courses and did consulting in child development. She then worked for the city of Superior from 1979 until 1982, when she retired and lived her dream of being close to nature in a log home built by Richard on an old gold-mining claim near Superior.