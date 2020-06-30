SEATTLE — Janet Denice Tutt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 74 in Seattle.
Janet was born in January 1946 in Missoula to Cora Francis (Richards) Olsen and Almer Martin Olsen. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1964. While in high school she met the love of her life George "Tom" Tutt, who would become her beloved husband of almost 54 years.
Jan and Tom were married in September 1966. They spent their early married years in Missoula, then stationed at several Air Force bases before setting down in Gresham, Oregon, where they raised their two children, Christopher and Stephanie. Jan worked at Powell Valley Elementary School for 18 years. Jan and Tom also owned and operated Der Grosshandler, a German import company for 26 years. Jan loved traveling to Germany each year to buy handcrafted nutcrackers and Christmas tree ornaments for her business. Her love for these items flowed over into her home when she spent days, with the help of family and friends, decorating for Christmas.
Jan was a beautiful woman who will be remembered as someone who always thought of others and put the needs of those around her ahead of herself. She loved her family. Jan will be forever remembered as an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Spending time with family, friends, cooking and entertaining were things Jan held dear. Jan and Tom enjoyed hosting friends and family at their vacation home in Bend, Oregon, for a number of years. In 2014, Jan and Tom relocated to Seattle to be closer to family.
Jan was awarded two Paul Harris Fellowships by Rotary in honor of her contributions to others.
Jan is survived by her husband Tom, two children Chris (Heidi) of Poway, California, and Stephanie (Michael) Garnett of Seattle, grandchildren Aidan, Amy, Annalie and Elise, her brother George, as well as two nieces, one nephew and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A private family memorial service is being held at Flathead Lake, a place Jan held dear in her heart. Donations in Jan’s memory can be made to The Salvation Army Seattle Temple.
