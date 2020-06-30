× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE — Janet Denice Tutt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 74 in Seattle.

Janet was born in January 1946 in Missoula to Cora Francis (Richards) Olsen and Almer Martin Olsen. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1964. While in high school she met the love of her life George "Tom" Tutt, who would become her beloved husband of almost 54 years.

Jan and Tom were married in September 1966. They spent their early married years in Missoula, then stationed at several Air Force bases before setting down in Gresham, Oregon, where they raised their two children, Christopher and Stephanie. Jan worked at Powell Valley Elementary School for 18 years. Jan and Tom also owned and operated Der Grosshandler, a German import company for 26 years. Jan loved traveling to Germany each year to buy handcrafted nutcrackers and Christmas tree ornaments for her business. Her love for these items flowed over into her home when she spent days, with the help of family and friends, decorating for Christmas.