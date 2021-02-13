Janice Jenson McGregor
Janice Jenson McGregor, age 84, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1936, in Brigham City, Utah, to Floyd and Alice Goodliffe Jenson.
She had a wonderful childhood growing up in a home filled with peace, love, and lots of music. She started piano lessons at the age of 8, and from there, her talent and love for playing the piano grew.
She was very active and held many positions in the LDS church. She played the piano/organ for various services, and very much loved the 19 years she accompanied the production of Handel's Messiah. This was very difficult for her to give up after she became ill.
She met her future husband, Mark McGregor, at a high school wrestling match. He gave her an engagement ring at their high school graduation, and they were married one year later in the Logan Temple on September 23, 1955. They were blessed with two children: Scott, born on October 10, 1957; and Lisa, born on November 12, 1962.
Mark, Jan, and their 2 children moved to Montana in 1967 – where they purchased and lived in their lifetime home, and were blessed with many life long friendships.
Jan worked for a variety of banks as a teller in Utah and Montana. During her 40 years in the banking industry, she was blessed with long lasting friendships with her co-workers and customers.
In addition to her grandparents and parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 35 years, Mark, who passed away on April 4, 1990; a brother, Arden; and a sister-in-law, Marion.
Survivors include a son, Scott (Kay) McGregor; a daughter, Lisa Dean; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and other family members, brother -Donrey (Nedra) Secrist; two sisters, LuAnn (Ron) Harris and Dorothy (Bill) Smith; and (near daughter) Cathy Dauenhauer and family.
The family would like to thank her many neighbors, friends, and members of the church who provided care, meals, took her to appointments, and helped her activities of daily living.
Viewing is open to the public between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the family with Bishop Jonathon Byington officiating. Friends are invited to watch the live-streamed service at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Burial is private in Missoula City Cemetery under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Scott McGregor, Duane McGregor, Eric McGregor, Stuart Wilson, Dylan Dean, Haven Simmons, Craig Jenson, David Jenson. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronald Harris, Donrey Secrist, and William Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AniMeals, the Missoula Symphony, or a charity of your choice.
The service will be livestreamed at https:/www.gardencityfh.comemorialsanise-mcgregor530889/obituary.php