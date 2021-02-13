Janice Jenson McGregor

Janice Jenson McGregor, age 84, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1936, in Brigham City, Utah, to Floyd and Alice Goodliffe Jenson.

She had a wonderful childhood growing up in a home filled with peace, love, and lots of music. She started piano lessons at the age of 8, and from there, her talent and love for playing the piano grew.

She was very active and held many positions in the LDS church. She played the piano/organ for various services, and very much loved the 19 years she accompanied the production of Handel's Messiah. This was very difficult for her to give up after she became ill.

She met her future husband, Mark McGregor, at a high school wrestling match. He gave her an engagement ring at their high school graduation, and they were married one year later in the Logan Temple on September 23, 1955. They were blessed with two children: Scott, born on October 10, 1957; and Lisa, born on November 12, 1962.

Mark, Jan, and their 2 children moved to Montana in 1967 – where they purchased and lived in their lifetime home, and were blessed with many life long friendships.