MISSOULA — Janice Lea (Marquardt) Boxleitner, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Missoula, surrounded by family on June 12, 2020. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday June 20 at 1 p.m. and a reception to follow at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 3:30 p.m. Services will also be streamed live at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com/memorials/janice-boxleitner/4241580/obituary.php. Click on the Photos & Video Tab. Please visit the link to leave condolences and read an obituary as well.

