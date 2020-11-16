Janice Marie Marciana Schliep Cordier

Gram, I will never forget our annual camping trips at Blue Bay and making sure that you packed an extra bottle of ketchup and mayo, specifically for my ketchup and mayo sandwiches. As simple as that sandwich was, no one quite made it as good as you. I will miss you more than you will ever know, and even though my kid’s relationship with you was cut short, I promise to make sure that you will always be remembered. I love you so very much. - Courtney Jade

Grams, you made everyone feel so special and loved. You had the most amazing laugh and always gave the best hugs. I’ve always wanted to be just like you because you had one of the most caring hearts of anyone I knew, and you’re also the best cook around. I’m so lucky and grateful to have had such an amazing grandma and best friend for 24 years. You have no idea how much my heart aches, to have to wait until the day I get to see you again and tell you how much I love you and appreciate you. I love you more than anything and you will always be in my heart and on my mind. Thinking of you until then. - Love, Keana Marie