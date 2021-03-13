Janis Marie Jette

Janis Marie Jette passed away peacefully March 7, 2021 after a 2.5 year valiant fight with ovarian cancer. She was in her home in Mesa, AZ surrounded by family.

Janis was born June 7, 1947 to Winston “Curly” Steuerwald and Helen Marie Borgstede Steuerwald. She attended Willard Grade school where she was active in social and service organizations such as cheerleading, Bluebirds and Campfire. During her youth Janis was in Y-Teens where she was the YMCA Camp Paxon Queen. She also proudly served as Worthy Adviser for her Rainbow Girls service organization. During high school she ushered at Fox Theater. Janis graduated Missoula County High School in 1965, the last graduating class at MCHS.

Janis met and married Garold Jette in 1965 when she was attending the University of Montana. They moved to Helena where daughter Angela and son Mark were born. They raised their children in Polson and divorced in 1990.