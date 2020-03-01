Jann and Dick Freim

EAST MISSOULA — Jeannette "Jann" Jones Freim, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at her home in East Missoula at the age of 83. Jann was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on May 26, 1936. She moved to Montana in 1965 with her two young children inspired in part by her love of Zane Grey novels. She was an educator and social worker who was known for her 30 years of service to the Missoula Head Start Program. Jann married Richard "Dick" Freim in 1968, unable to resist the guy who "kept her old Chevy running!" Jann will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and sharp wit as well as her generous heart. Jann was a beloved friend and mentor to many.

It was a cold night when Richard “Dick” Freim rode into town on Dec. 2, 1937 at least that’s how John and Myrtie Freim described the birth of their only child. Dick was a Hamilton boy through and through and relished his days driving freight between Hamilton and Missoula. He served his country as a mechanic in the Navy and made a lot of memories during his time overseas. Dick married Jann in 1968 with just enough money to cover the marriage license and a six pack of beer to celebrate. He worked hard over their 51 years together to “keep her old Chevy running.” He retired from Louisiana-Pacific. Dick always had a project running. If you couldn’t find him tinkering in his garage than he was sure to be out on the mountain cutting lodgepole. Dick passed away at his home in East Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.