Jared Daniel Russell

Jared Daniel Russell, age 43, owner of Russell Excavating, passed away on February 8, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1977, in Missoula to David and Susan Russell.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a joint private celebration of life for Big Russ and JRod will be held by invitation only. Family and friends are invited to watch the live-streamed service on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., by visiting at www.missoulanaz.org. The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.gardencityfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up on GoFundMe to help support the family through this trying time.