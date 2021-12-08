Jared Don Jones

Jared Don Jones, 40, of Missoula, Montana passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on November 26, 2021. He was born on December 11, 1980, to Jerald and Gunda Jones in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended school in Pocatello where he was active in soccer and ski club. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1999. Jared was an avid skier throughout his life. He loved skiing with family, friends and cousins at Pebble Creek. Jared spent his life loving the outdoors; he went hunting with his dad, uncles, and cousins, and spent lots of time at the family cabin fishing with his dad. He loved watching sports and continued to support the Chicago Bears, LA Lakers, and Duke Blue Devils throughout his life. Jared also had a love for music. He was a self-taught guitar player and loved learning new songs around the campfire. Jared loved all live music and frequently made it to concerts. He traveled every summer to Challis, ID to attend his favorite music festival Braun Brothers Reunion.

Jared moved to North Idaho to start his family when he was 25. While there, if he wasn't with his family or friends, he was fishing on the North Fork or skiing on Silver Mountain. He made his way into the construction industry and was known for his knowledge and skill in framing. He and his family moved to Missoula in 2018, where he quickly found his place in the construction community. Jared had the exceptional gift of making everyone feel like they were his favorite. He made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was very clever and came up with a nickname for most people he knew. Jared never missed an opportunity to be kind and live his life to the fullest, making an impact on everyone that he met.

Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and June Jones and Blaine and Juanita Gasser, uncle Robert Jones, and aunt Gretchen Hess.

Jared is survived by his wife Jenny Jones, his two children Amiah (15) and Preston (11), his parents Jerald and Gunda, and his siblings Jenna (Nick) Cooper, Josh (Paige) Jones, and Jaime (Josh) Moffis, as well as numerous niece,nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in Pocatello, ID on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the SandTrap. There will also be a celebration of life in North Idaho at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone today. As for nicknames, your heart will be with us forever. Love, Papidy, Mummsie, JoonSchoo, Saskatchewan, and Bond.