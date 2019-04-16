{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Jason Alan Freytag, 44, of Missoula, passed away Friday, April 12 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Bancroft Street in Missoula.

