HENDERSON, Nev. — Our beloved son, brother, and friend, Jason David Moore, 44, of Henderson, Nevada passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Jason was born in Missoula, on Aug. 27, 1974 to Jonathan Moore & Diana (Scearcy) Gage.
Jason attended the University of Montana and primarily enjoyed learning Spanish and Fine Arts, he was a few credits short of receiving a double major.
Jason moved to Las Vegas in 1999, and stayed there for the duration of his years. He started work in arcades and then later was a web designer with the company Ivenue, which he loved.
He was a creative and talented spirit and loved photography, painting, drawing, and writing. Among some of his favorite things to do were playing video games, listening to dance music and rollerblading.
He was a person of fierce love, and made sure those around him always felt welcome and accepted. He didn’t have just friends, he made family. Jay (as his friends affectionately called him,) had a way of uniquely loving everyone in his life, and was good down to the core. It was apparent in his actions, as well as his words. He was an optimist, and the biggest supporter of those loved. Jason could light up a room just with his laugh alone. He’s the one we’ll miss the most cheering us on, and joking with us along the way.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Earlin and Joanna Moore, Richard and Pauline Scearcy and his younger sister Amanda Moore. He is survived by his parents Jonathan Moore and Diana Gage, his younger siblings Wally Oie (Morgan Oie), Annika Wells (Jay Wells), Jeff Oie, Katherina Oie-Nobles (Esia Nobles), and a number of nieces and nephews, and many close friends whom he also called family.
Please join us to commemorate the life of Jason Moore at The Loft in Missoula on March 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.