There will be a memorial service for Jason on April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth ST. W., Missoula, MT. An elevator is located on the east side of the Sanctuary for those needing this. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jim Webster, John Webster, Ryan Webster, Jared Webster, Brandon Webster, Cale Rodway, Grant Rodway, and Aaron Ferron. The service will also be livestreamed for those who can't attend in person. The link may be found at: fpcmissoula.org. A luncheon reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall next to the Sanctuary following the service. Please bring memories to share.