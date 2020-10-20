Jay Haveman

Jay then went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad at the Livingston shops. When the shops closed, Jay went to work for the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks as a Montana Game Warden in Missoula, Malta and Seeley Lake.

Jay finally settled in Seeley Lake where he raised his three children Jim, Justin and June. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid gun collector and loved to fish, hunt, snowmobile and cut firewood and more firewood and more firewood! He loved going to auctions with his wife Marlene, who in his words he described as the most "giving, loving and caring person that God ever put on this earth." With his marriage to Marlene they brought together their two families and created one family.

You could ask anyone who knew Jay and they would say he was honorable, respectful, true to his word and had integrity. He was big in stature but had an even bigger heart. He gave the best hugs. He loved all of his kids, his 16 grandkids and his 22 great-grandkids.

Jay will be greatly missed by all who knew him but most of all by his family and close friends. May he rest in peace.

"Do not weep for me for I have not gone. I am the wind that shakes the mighty oak. I am the gentle rain that falls upon your face. I am the spring flower that pushes through the dark earth. I am the chuckling laughter of the mountain stream.