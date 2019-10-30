ST. IGNATIUS — Jay P. Laber, 58, began his journey on Oct. 24 from his home on Post Creek. A member of the Blackfeet Tribe, he was born on Sept. 7, 1961, in Browning to Charles F. and Connie (Pepion) he was raised on the Blackfeet Nation and back East.
Jay was an artist that who under the guidance of his mentor and friend, Corwin “Corky” Clairmont, developed those skills at SKC and was also an educator that taught many traditional skills around the area.
He is survived by his companion and wife of 30 years Natalie Nelson; siblings Frank (Lisa) Laber, Annie (Frank) Gallagher all of Dixon; Charles Laber of NH/SC and Connie Pomeroy of Spokane as well as many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.